BofA sees 'solid demand backdrop' for D.R. Horton in 2020

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) gains 1.0% after Bank of America analyst John Lovallo writes that the homebuilder and its majority-owned Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) present "a united force leading the homebuilding industry."

Lovallo sees strong demand going into 2020, as DHI is experiencing "broad-based strength" across its footprint and buyers appear to be ignoring "geopolitical noise."

Meanwhile, Raymond James notes that DHI is "firing on all cylinders" and maintains a market perform, "solely on valuation."

D.R. Horton has risen 21% in the past six months compared with the consumer discretionary sector median performance of -0.3% during the same period.

Quant rating Very Bullish; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 2 Bullilsh, 10 Neutral).