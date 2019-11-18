Abiomed down 9% on study questioning value of Impella heart pump

Abiomed (ABMD -9.4% ) slumps on increased volume in early trade in apparent response to a pair of studies that showed its Impella heart pump is associated with higher mortality risk, bleeding and stroke in patients undergoing angioplasty to re-open clogged arteries. The data were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia.

"The associated clinical outcomes did not show any substantial improvement, while costs of hospitalization rose," said Dr. Amit Amin, lead researcher for one of the two teams and an assistant professor at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

~45% of patients died during Impella-involved procedures compared to 34% of those whose blood flow was supported by an intra-aortic balloon. ~31% of patients with cardiogenic shock who were treated with Impella experienced major bleeding versus 16% who were treated with the balloon.

The use of the device added ~$15K to the average hospital tab according to the researchers.

Unsurprisingly, the company countered that repeated studies proved Impella's safety and efficacy. Data from a recent trial, for example, showed a 29% reduction in serious heart complications compared to the balloon.

Impella is used in ~1/3 of angioplasty procedures to provide blood flow support.