JPMorgan positive on Five Below into earnings
Nov. 18, 2019 10:09 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)FIVEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan adds Five Below (FIVE +2.1%) to its U.S. Equity Analyst Focus List ahead of the retailer's earnings report.
- JP analyst Matthew Boss sees Overweight-rated Five Below topping Q3 same-store sales expectations and reiterating its Q4 forecast.
- JP's number crunching on FIVE: "With shares off 20% since 4/30/19 (vs. SPX +5.5%) - we see a favorable risk/reward trading at a 1.2x PEG to our +22.7% FY20/21 earnings growth profile representing a reversion to its 2H12-1H18 valuation range with a 1.5x PEG (below ~1.6x growth-peer average) or FIVE’s 3-year trailing average equating to a $156 equity and 1.75x PEG or the mid-point of the company’s 2H18-1H19 valuation range pointing to 50%+ upside (versus 1.0x PEG on our FY21 EPS pointing to $105 downside)."