Bernstein trims Lions Gate on Comcast dispute

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A -0.6% , LGF.B -0.2% ) is slightly lower this morning after Bernstein cut its target as it tackles Starz's dispute with Comcast (CMCSA -0.5% ).

Analyst Todd Juenger says he's "forced to confront" the conflict, in which Comcast has told subscribers it's dropping Starz at year-end, calling it a large event.

That will lead to a significant earnings decline for years, even though Starz will eventually add back a number of subs on its own, he writes.

He's put a Street-low $9 target on Lions Gate B shares (down from $13), vs. the current $9.04.

Sell-side analysta are Bullish on LGF.B, as are Seeking Alpha authors, but it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.