Molson Coors confirms big bet outside of beer

Molson Coors (TAP -0.8% ) confirms its partnership with L.A. Libations after word leaked out earlier today.

The company says it took a significant minority equity investment in L.A. Libations and will have category-exclusive access to its services.

Molson Coors also nabs two seats on the L.A. Libations board.

The equity investment gives Molson Coors a stake in new products launched by L.A. Libations. Molson Coors will have the option to purchase brands created by L.A. Libations. For brands it does not purchase, Molson Coors still will hold a financial stake in L.A. Libations' ownership of the brand.

"Developing a strong portfolio outside the traditional beer category is an important part of our long-term strategy, and this partnership with L.A. Libations enables us to pursue opportunities in this space without needing an extensive nonalcohol infrastructure," says Molson exec Pete Marino.

