Huntsman named Conviction Buy at Goldman in chemical sector shuffle

Huntsman (HUN +0.6% ) opens modestly higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Conviction Buy with a $29 price target, as analyst Robert Koort says the stock's current multiple overlooks the company's portfolio and balance sheet transformation that has occurred over the last five years.

Koort thinks equity prices for cyclicals have been pressured amid a contraction in macro indicators, which "could present a compelling buying opportunity for the space should the current industrial cycle mirror the 2016 period and not decelerate more dramatically to 2009 levels."

Among cyclicals, Koort recommends buying HUN, Eastman Chemical (EMN -1.8% ), LyondellBasell (LYB -1.4% ), Dow Inc. (DOW -0.3% ), Westlake Chemical (WLK -0.4% ) and Venator Materials (VNTR +5.3% ).

Meanwhile, Koort removes PPG Industries (PPG -0.3% ) from Goldman's Conviction Buy List while maintaining a Buy rating, saying that while PPG "boasts a degree of cyclical leverage" in the event of an improvement in general macroeconomic trends, he prefers exposure to companies with more meaningful volume and margin uplift potential.

HUN's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.