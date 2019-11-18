Orchard's OTL-200 nabs accelerated review in Europe for rare nerve cell disorder

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has granted accelerated assessment for Orchard Therapeutics' (ORTX -1.4% ) gene therapy OTL-200, in Phase 2 development for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy, a rare inherited disorder characterized by the accumulation of certain fats in cells which gradually destroys the myelin sheath protecting nerve cells. Sufferers experience progressive deterioration in intellectual functions and motor skills.

Accelerated assessment status shortens the review clock to 150 days from the standard 210 days once the EMA accepts the marketing application.