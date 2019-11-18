Procter & Gamble looks to get well in healthcare

Procter & Gamble (PG +1.4% ) is making a stronger push into DIY healthcare with more products aimed at consumers looking into wellness options, observes The Wall Street Journal's Sharon Terlep.

P&G is offering more vitamins, supplements, nonprescription sleep aids and all-natural menopause treatments to follow the path into healthcare/wellness categories by rivals like Clorox (CLX +1.2% ) and Unilever (UN, UL).

The company is also using its venture arm to partner on new online healthcare brands.

Underpinning the strategy, the categories being looked at by P&G tend to have higher margins than the rest of its consumer products business.

Shares of Procter & Gamble are up 33% YTD.