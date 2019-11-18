BHP, Woodside agree on tolling price for Scarborough gas

BHP (BHP -0.8% ) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) say they reached agreement on the tolling price for processing gas from the Scarborough field offshore Western Australia, in a significant step for developing the proposed LNG Burrup Hub.

The deal follows months of talks between the two companies over what to charge for processing gas from the field through Woodside's Pluto LNG plant.

The agreement comes as Woodside looks to reach final investment decisions over the next year at an oil project in Senegal as well as the Browse and Scarborough gas projects off Australia.