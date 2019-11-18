Trump, Powell meet and talk about 'everything'

President Trump, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met at the White House to discuss a variety of topics today.

Trump called the meeting "very good & cordial," adding that "everything was discussed," including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, dollar strength, and its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, the EU "& others, etc."

According to a statement from the Fed, Powell didn't discuss his expectations for monetary policy, "except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming information that bears on the outlook for the economy.

Powell also said that he and his colleagues on the central bank's FOMC will set monetary policy to support maximum employment and stable prices and "will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective, and non-political analysis."

The Dow rebounds to flat and the Nasdaq (-0.2% ) and S&P ( -0.1% ) pare earlier losses.

10-year Treasury yield, down 3 basis points at 1.80%, is little changed from earlier in the session.