J&J launches innovative study for expanded use of Invokana

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, together with PRA Health Sciences (PRAH), initiates a first-of-its-kind clinical trial evaluating Invokana (canagliflozin) in adults with heart failure, with preserved or reduced ejection fraction, with or without type 2 diabetes (T2D).
The 1,900-subject study, called CHIEF-HF, will generate patient-reported outcomes via app-based questionnaires and physical activity data via a smartphone app and wearable activity device (daily step count and stairs climbed).
All contact with participants will be done virtually with no in-person clinical visits required. The company says the patient-centric perspective is not typically captured in a registration trial.
The FDA first approved the SGLT2 inhibitor in May 2013 for T2D, followed by a CV benefit claim in October 2018 and to reduce the risk of hospitalization in patients with T2D and diabetic kidney disease in September 2019.
