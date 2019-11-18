Capstone Turbine wins flare gas project order from Ecopetrol

Capstone Turbine (CPST +18.7% ) surges on news it received an order for its first-ever flare gas project from Ecopetrol (EC -1.4% ), which is replacing one of its reciprocating engine generators in the Rio Ceibas field in Colombia; financial terms are not disclosed.

CPST says Supernova Energy Services, its exclusive distributor for Colombia and Venezuela, secured the order for the 1 MW project, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of the year.

CPST says its C1000 Signature Series will provide electrical power for site operations with associated gas from the oil extraction process that otherwise would have been flared into the atmosphere.