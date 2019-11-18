Home Depot Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.53 (+0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.52B (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward.