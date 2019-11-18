TJX Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.31B (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tjx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward.