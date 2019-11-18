Kohl's Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.4B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kss has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.