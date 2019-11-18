Aramark Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, armk has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.