Urban Outfitters Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, urbn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.