JinkoSolar Holding Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JKS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.