TransDigm Group Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.28 (+18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+52.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TDG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.