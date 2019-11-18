Aimia gains 6.3% after settling with dissident shareholders

Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) climbs 6.3% after the company settles with activist investors Mittelman Brothers and Charles Frischer, the leader of a group of requisitioning shareholders.

The parties agree to a governance process with the aim to reconstitute the board no later than Feb. 28, 2020 and in advance of the next annual meeting to be held no later than April 30, 2020.

The requisition of the special meeting has been withdrawn by Frischer and the requisitioning shareholders and the special meeting has been cancelled.

Aimia and Mittelman agree to take steps to have all legal proceedings between them and current and former directors dismissed with prejudice as soon as possible.

Along with the settlement, Aimia's board approves a C$125M substantial issuer bid.