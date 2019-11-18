Viacom extends cable rights to 'The Office'

Viacom (VIA +1.1% , VIAB -0.2% ) has secured its piece of The Office sitcom juggernaut, extending exclusive cable rights to air the hit comedy through a new deal with NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.6% ).

The deal covers airing The Office on Comedy Central exclusively through 2021, after which it will have a nonexclusive window on Viacom networks until 2025.

It also includes exclusive rights to Parks and Recreation on Comedy Central through 2024.

Those are new wins adding on to Viacom's exclusive cable rights to Seinfeld. That show's streaming home will be Netflix, after that company saw streaming rights to The Office and Friends departing.