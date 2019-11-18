Sherwin-Williams cut from Conviction Buy at Goldman on valuation

Sherwin-Williams (SHW -1.2% ) slips after Goldman Sachs removes the stock from its Conviction Buy List and downgrades to Neutral with a $578 price target, reduced from $616.

Goldman analyst Robert Koort says the stock's recent outperformance and relative valuation make it less compelling vs. other stocks in his coverage universe, and sees risk to SHW's multiple given the likelihood of positive but decelerating earnings growth and margin expansion into 2020 and 2021.

On the plus side, Koort upgrades W.R. Grace (GRA +1.5% ) to Buy from Neutral with an $83 price target, expecting GRA will grow earnings on a Y/Y basis in 2019.

Despite GRA's "defensive performance" in light of a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, the stock is little changed for the year and have meaningfully underperformed defensively-oriented peers, Koort says.

SHW's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.