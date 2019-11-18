TikTok exploring distancing itself from China roots - WSJ

Facing tensions between its fast rise in the United States and its Chinese roots, social-media firm TikTok is looking to distance itself from China in various ways, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It's looking at expanding operations outside China (such as into Singapore), as well as cutting Chinese content in the app and potentially rebranding the service in the U.S., according to the report.

That comes as investors in TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE), including SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), see U.S. growth as key to a 2020 initial public offering.

A company spokesman says an IPO isn't its focus, moving HQ to Singapore isn't under consideration, and there's no discussion to change TikTok's brand name.