World trade to remain below trend as tensions continue, WTO says

The World Trade Organization's Goods Trade Barometer indicates that world merchandise trade is likely to stay below trend into Q4.

Indices for international air freight, electronic components, and raw materials have declined further below trend, the WTO says, while indices for export orders, automotive products, and container shipping have firmed up.

In September, WTO economists cut their trade growth expectations for this year to 1.2% vs. the 2.6% forecast in April, citing slowing economic growth, increased tariffs, Brexit-related uncertainty, and shifting monetary policy stance in developed countries.