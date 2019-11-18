Intelsat -17.5% as Pai calls for public C-band auction

Intelsat (NYSE:I) has slid 17.5% , triggering a circuit breaker, after FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says he now is calling for a public auction of C-band airwaves.

That is a nod to pressure from lawmakers for a public auction vs. the private auction that Intelsat and its C-Band Alliance had supported.

"After much deliberation and a thorough review of the extensive record, I've concluded that the best way to advance these principles is through a public auction of 280 megahertz of the C-band conducted by the @FCC's excellent staff," Pai says.

That's in support, he says, of four principles: freeing up significant spectrum for 5G; doing it quickly; generating federal revenue; and ensuring continuity of current service.

On watch: related firms SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) and Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY).