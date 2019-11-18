Hillhouse Capital to bid for Thyssenkrupp elevator unit - Bloomberg

Nov. 18, 2019 11:59 AM ETthyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF)TYEKFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Asian P-E firm Hillhouse Capital is among the bidders for Thyssenkrupp's (OTCPK:TYEKF) elevator unit, as competition heats up for the asset, Bloomberg reports.
  • Hillhouse made a non-binding offer this month that valued the business at more than €15B ($17B), and could seek to team up with other bidders and offer help expanding the business in the Chinese market, according to the report.
  • Hillhouse is competing against a number of other buyout firms and strategic bidders, a list that is expected to be whittled down to a handful in the next few weeks.
