Amarin down 6% after Vascepa-stoked run-up; potential lack of effect in plaque study

Amarin (AMRN -5.5% ) slips on more than double normal volume as investors take some money off the table after last week's 37% rally related to the positive Ad Com vote on a CV benefit claim for Vascepa (icosapent ethyl).

Another item that may be having an effect on the selling is results from the 80-subject EVAPORATE study that evaluated the effect of Vascepa on reducing coronary plaque in patients with elevated (200-499 mg/dL) triglycerides. The results showed no significant separation from placebo on the progression rates of plaque at month 18, the primary endpoint (presentation slides published by STAT News), although a positive effect was noted on certain secondary endpoints.

Update: Apparently the data are preliminary at month 9.