Aveo Pharma up 4% on advancement of tivozanib

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO +3.5% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of updated survival and subgroup data from the Phase 3 TIVO-3 study comparing Fotivda (tivozanib) to Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.3% ) Nexavar (sorafenib) in patients with refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The results were presented at the International Kidney Cancer Symposium in Miami.

Interim overall survival (OS) hazard ratio was 0.99 in the intent-to-treat population.

Tivozanib demonstrated superiority over sorafenib in as measured by median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) in two subpopulations of patients who previously received a checkpoint inhibitor and VEGF TKI therapy or two prior VEGF TKIs.

As of the August 15 data cutoff, median OS in tivozanib arm was 16.4 months versus 19.7 months for sorafenib.

No new safety signals were reported.

The company plans to submit an update to the statistical analysis plan to the FDA which will allow the final OS analysis to be done. A marketing application will follow in Q1 2020. By mutual agreement, if the OS hazard ratio is above 1.00, the company will withdraw the application. The agency indicated that an advisory committee meeting will be likely be needed to review the final data package.