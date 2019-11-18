NV5 Global to acquires Quantum Spatial for $303M; and announces $20M Owner’s Representative Contract

NV5 Global (NVEE -2.7% ) acquires Quantum Spatial from Arlington Capital Partners for $303M. Quantum Spatial, is an independent geospatial data firms, provides geographic insights to government and corporate organizations.

Also, NV5 has been awarded a four-year contract by a San Francisco Bay Area municipality to provide owner’s representation, design oversight, plan review, and field inspection services on a 240 acre mixed use redevelopment project.

Company’s initial assignment under the flexible services agreement is for $5M. NV5 anticipate this engagement will exceed $20M in multi-vertical services as the project progresses.

Vertical construction of the project will begin in early 2020, and the first phase of the project is scheduled for completion in 2023.