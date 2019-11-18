Stocks bounce back to record territory

The S&P 500, now basically flat at 3,121.12, is only slightly lower than its all-time high of 3,121.48 reached earlier in the session.

The Nasdaq, also essentially flat at 8,538.28, sits just below its record high of 8,540.83, where it closed on Friday.

The Dow, up 9 points at 28,013.49, touched a record 28,030.22 earlier in the session.

All three averages had declined earlier in Monday trading.

Looking at S&P 500 industry sectors, the typically defensive consumer staples (+ 0.9% ), utilities ( +0.8% ), and real estate ( +0.8% ) gain the most, while energy ( -1.5% ) and industrials ( -0.5% ) decline the most.

Crude oil falls 1.7% to $56.73 per barrel; gold rises 0.2% to $1,471.60 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield stays about 3 basis points lower at 1.80%.