Gazprom proposes one-year gas transit deal with Ukraine

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it has offered a proposal to Ukraine's Naftogaz that would either extend the current deal supplying gas to the country for its own use and for transit to Europe or to sign a new one-year agreement, and would drop legal claims and counter-claims as a pre-condition for the deal.

The current 10-year agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which have been at odds since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, expires on Dec. 31.

Without an extension to the deal, thousands of households on the European continent are at risk of gas shortages during the winter season.

Separately, the company's Gazprom Neft oil arm says its Q3 net profit fell by 2.1% Q/Q to 104.9B rubles ($1.64B) due to declining oil prices.

Q3 revenues rose 4.5% Q/Q to 656.8B rubles due to higher oil product sales, while adjusted EBITDA fell 1.4% to 207.5B rubles.