Boost Mobile founder offers to buy prepaid brand - CNBC

|About: Sprint Corporation (S)|By:, SA News Editor

Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton says on CNBC that he's offering to buy the prepaid brand from Sprint (S +0.3%) and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.2%), suggesting the asset could draw a premium.

He says he'd pay materially over $1.4B, pegging value at least $300M-$500M higher. Sprint has an obligation to maximize asset value, and it's leaving that premium on the table, he says.

"We really wanted a bidding process," he had said earlier in the year of the deal that calls for Boost to go to Dish Network (DISH +0.6%) as part of an elaborate conditional approval of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger.

"They gave 'em everything you need to be successful -- but they only gave it to one person," Adderton says. "Did they choose the right person? I guess time will tell."

Adderton says he's had discussions over the last three or four weeks with Dish Network.

