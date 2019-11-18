Teekay Tankers upped two notches to Buy at BAML

Teekay Tankers (TNK -0.8% ) trades lower despite winning a double-upgrade to Buy from Underperform with a $3 price target, raised from $2, at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Despite TNK's 83% run-up since October, BAML analyst Ken Hoexter believes the stock can "re-rate higher" with crude tanker markets currently in the "early stages of a robust recovery" and given the company's "attractive operating leverage" to rate inflections.

Hoexter thinks TNK's mid-sized vessels will benefit from an improving crude tanker market, with current tanker demand expected to rise by 6% in FY 2020. that should "materially outpace muted fleet supply growth of 1%-2%."

TNK's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating both are Very Bullish, while its Quant Rating is