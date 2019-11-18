Wells still bullish on T-Mobile after unsurprising CEO change

T-Mobile's (NASDAQ:TMUS) announcement that CEO John Legere will step down isn't a big surprise, Wells Fargo acknowledges, but it does remove "uncertainty."

The company was clear about the news not affecting its plans for the Sprint (S +0.4% ) merger, analyst Jennifer Fritzsche says, and incoming CEO Mike Sievert has taken a "very public role with the Street with an extremely strong track record in the wireless space."

She's sticking with an Outperform rating on T-Mobile with a price target of $98, implying 26% upside.