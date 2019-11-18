Fed's Mester would have preferred no rate cuts in July, September

While the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee voted at its last three meetings to cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points each time, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester would have preferred to keep rates unchanged at the July and September meetings, she said in a speech at University Heights, OH, today.

"My preferred strategy was to take action only if there were evidence of a material deterioration in the outlook and not merely on heightened risks," said Mester, who gets a vote on the FOMC next year.

In coming months, she'll be looking for signs that weakness in business investment and manufacturing may spill over to hiring and household spending and for signs that long-run inflation expectations are "destabilizing."

"Absent those signs, with labor markets strong and growth near trend, maintaining a shallow policy path for a while to support a gradual rise in inflation and not overreacting to shocks that might, for a time, move inflation somewhat above 2% would be appropriate, in my view," Mester said.