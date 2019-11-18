Eidos up 13% on sustained benefit of AG10 in ATTR-CM

Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX +13% ) announces positive data from the ongoing open-label extension (OLE) of a Phase 2 study evaluating AG10 in patients with symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). The results were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia.

Near-complete TTR stabilization was observed in patients receiving 800 mg of AG10 twice daily during the OLE and followed for a median of 65 weeks since Phase 2 initiation. Lower mortality rates and cardiovascular-related hospitalizations were observed in AG10 patients compared to those who received placebo in the main trial. Cardiac biomarkers and echocardiographic measures were stable in AG10 patients in the OLE.

A Phase 3 trial, ATTRibute-CM, is in process.