HSBC Bank USA rolls out real-time payments to business clients

HSBC Bank (HSBC +0.7% ) USA N.A. now offers business and institutional clients the ability to send and receive payments in real time through the RTP network.

RTP is developed by The Clearing House and its owner banks, including HSBC.

The network will provide business and institutional clients with payment functionality that supports such features as just-in-time cash management, instant delivery of payroll, and immediate customer refunds.

RTP is also available to HSBC's individual customers when receiving payments from businesses and other individuals.

The roll-out for HSBC's consumer customers to send payments via the RTP network is expected to be completed early in 2020.

RTP, which started in 2017, now reaches more than 51% of the demand deposit accounts in the U.S., HSBC said.

