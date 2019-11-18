NeuroMetrix announces one-for-ten reverse split

Nov. 18, 2019 1:35 PM ETNeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO)NUROBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • NeuroMetrix (NURO +10.8%) announced one-for-ten reverse split of its common stock. The shares underlying the Company's outstanding options and warrants will also be adjusted accordingly.
  • Every ten shares of common stock issued and outstanding at 5:00 pm on November 18, 2019 will be consolidated into one issued and outstanding share, with no change in the nominal par value per share of $0.0001.
  • Trading of common stock will continue, on a split-adjusted basis, with the opening of the markets on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, under new CUSIP number 641255807.
  • Following the reverse stock split, there will be ~978,175 shares of the Company's common shares issued and outstanding.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.