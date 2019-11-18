NeuroMetrix announces one-for-ten reverse split
Nov. 18, 2019 1:35 PM ETNeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO)NUROBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- NeuroMetrix (NURO +10.8%) announced one-for-ten reverse split of its common stock. The shares underlying the Company's outstanding options and warrants will also be adjusted accordingly.
- Every ten shares of common stock issued and outstanding at 5:00 pm on November 18, 2019 will be consolidated into one issued and outstanding share, with no change in the nominal par value per share of $0.0001.
- Trading of common stock will continue, on a split-adjusted basis, with the opening of the markets on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, under new CUSIP number 641255807.
- Following the reverse stock split, there will be ~978,175 shares of the Company's common shares issued and outstanding.