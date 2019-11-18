Fannie boosts 2020 real GDP outlook on housing strength

Fannie Mae upgrades its 2020 forecast for real GDP to 1.9%, up from 1.7% in October, according to commentary from the government-sponsored enterprise's Economic and Strategic Research Group.

Strength in the housing sector added to growth in Q3, the first time in more than 18 months, and is expected to continue in Q4 2019 and the first half of 2020.

Expects refinance activity to decline to 31% of mortgage originations from 37% in 2019 as mortgage rates normalize.

Consumer spending is expected to remain the primary driver of economic growth for the forecast horizon.

Business fixed investment should increase in 2020 as additional corporate expenditures are put to work to meet consumer demand.

Risks to the forecast are still weighted to the downside and include a potential breakdown in U.S.-China trade talks and ongoing political uncertainty abroad.

As a result of the risks and continued muted inflation, Fannie's ESR Group continues to expect one more rate cut by the Fed in early 2020 before pausing for the rest of the year.

