Goldman pulls Progressive from Conviction Buy list; shares -2.7%

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) slides 2.7% after Goldman Sachs analyst Yaron Kinar cut the stock to neutral from buy and removes PGR from Goldman's Americas Conviction List.

The analyst sees core margins narrowing more than previously expected.

Note PGR lacks a near-term catalyst and expects 2020-'21 consensus estimates to decline as the insurer focuses on revenue more than maintaining core margins, Kinar writes.

Kinar's new rating agrees with Quant rating of Neutral; before this action, the Sell-Side average rating was Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 9 Neutral, 1 Bearish).