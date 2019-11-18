New McDonald's CEO rallies the troops

McDonald's (MCD +0.2% ) CEO Chris Kempczinski states in a message to employees that he feels the company is on the right path to sharpen its 2020 execution plans. The exec sent the company-wide email after he spent last week meeting with McDonald's senior leadership team and managing directors from across global markets.

Kempczinski says the meetings reaffirmed his confidence in the leadership in place, as well as the relevance and strength of the Velocity Growth Plan.

Shares of MCD are up 9.5% YTD, despite stumbling over the last few weeks.