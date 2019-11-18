Nat gas prices plunge on milder weather, ample supplies

Natural gas futures fall sharply following predictions of moderating temperatures next week, after a frigid start to November drove prices up earlier this month; at last check, December Nymex gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) -4.3% to $2.571/MMBtu.

"The lack of significant cold in the upcoming period is bad news for a market dependent on continual stronger than normal heating demand to keep oversupply at bay this winter," Gelber & Associates says.

Prices also are under pressure from strong supply, as U.S. stockpiles rose more than expected during the week ended Nov.8 to total 3.73T cf, ~15% above last year at this time and roughly flat vs. the five-year average, according to the the Energy Information Administration.

Natural gas equities are deep in the red in today's trade: AR -10.7% , GPOR -10.7% , RRC -10.1% , CHK -8.7% , SWN -8.6% , EQT -6.5% , CNX -5.1% , COG -4.8% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ