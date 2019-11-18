Kylie deal seen as a positive for Coty

Wells Fargo views the Coty (COTY +2.2% ) announcement of a deal with Kylie Jenner as a positive for the company even with the 51% ownership stake in Kylie Cosmetics and Kyle Skin coming at an expensive price.

WF: "Positively, Kylie is one of the fastest growing cosmetics brands and the transaction should greatly expand COTY's presence in the specialty and e­comm channels. Importantly, Kylie also retains sufficient ownership in the partnership which should encourage her to remain engaged with the creative and communication initiatives. That said, the transaction is not cheap at 6.8x trailing 12­month revenues, but the transaction is to be neutral to EPS in year one (accretive thereafter) and is expected to be +1pt accretive to COTY's top­line growth over the next three years. There have also been reports that growth for the brand has plateaued and the transaction expands COTY's presence in makeup, where category growth has recently slowed. While the financial implications will be somewhat limited, this transaction along with COTY exploring strategic options for Professional Beauty, shows that management is moving quickly and aggressively to evolve its portfolio to faster growing channels."

The firm keeps a Market Perform rating on Coty for now, consistent with the average sell-side rating of Neutral and view of Seeking Alpha authors.