Goldman latest to weigh in with CenterPoint Energy downgrade

CenterPoint Energy (CNP -1% ) extends last week's steep losses after at least four Wall Street firms downgraded the stock, citing a "more punitive than expected" outcome in the Texas rate case.

Goldman Sachs weighs in today with its own downgrade of sorts, to Buy from Conviction Buy, with a $29 price target, cut from $33, as analyst Insoo Kim says he no longer expects the stock's multiple to expand in the near-term following the adverse oral decision issued by the Texas Public Utilities Commission.

CNP may need to issue as much as $1B of equity given the rate case outcome and pending outcome of CEHE recapitalization talks, Kim calculates, although he believes the current relative discount to its diversified utilities peers now more than reflects the negative regulatory impact.

CNP's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.