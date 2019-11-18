Freedom Leaf completes $5M round of growth capital

Freedom Leaf (OTCQB:FRLF +38.1% ) closed a $5M convertible note financing led by Merida Capital; David Goldburg, Chairman of the Board, and Dave Vautrin, Independent Director, invested $125,000 and $67,000, respectively.

Proceeds will primarily support the Company’s production, marketing, and sales.

The financing consists of three-year senior unsecured note accruing interest at 8%, convertible at $0.20 per share, and a three-year warrant to acquire company's shares. A portion of the proceeds represent the cancellation of existing promissory notes held by Merida Capital.