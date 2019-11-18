Green light for world's largest casino company

The merger between Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.7% ) and Eldorado Resorts (ERI +2.5% ) is expected go off in the first half of 2020 after regulatory approvals are secured.

Shareholders of both companies approved the combination last Friday.

Eldorado will pay $7.2B in cash and dole out 77M shares of stock to acquire 51% of Caesars. Eldorado also swallows up Caesars' existing debt.

The new Caesars-named company, which will have 60 casino properties with 51K hotel rooms, will be the largest casino player in the world based off gaming assets.

The Caesars-Eldorado deal arrives with MGM Resorts (MGM +1.2% ) in an asset-shedding mode.

