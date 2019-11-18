Barrick gearing for more asset sales while considering more copper
Nov. 18, 2019 2:58 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)GOLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Barrick Gold (GOLD +1.7%) is eager to beat its $1.5B asset sale target after offloading its half of the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia, CEO Mark Bristow says.
- The Barrick boss is not commenting on specific assets but analysts say the Lumwana copper mine in Zambia and Massawa gold mine in Senegal are likely next candidates, although neither are among the Tier 1 mines Barrick has said it will focus on.
- The miner also is mulling whether and how much to extend its copper business to capitalize on growing demand for the metal in low-carbon technologies, Bristow says, noting that expanding in copper would help satisfy the growing number of investors that screen miners based on environmental, social and governance guidelines.
- "If you really believe in less carbon, lower carbon footprints and a more modern economy and lifestyle for humanity on this planet, you have to believe in copper," the CEO says.