Orange begins plans for Africa/Middle East IPO

Nov. 18, 2019
  • French phone giant Orange (ORAN -1.1%) is beginning preparations for an initial public offering of its Africa/Middle East business, Bloomberg reports.
  • That listing could come in Paris or London, according to the report.
  • It's lightly floated the idea of listing its African assets for years. The news comes amid an uptick in French IPO activity Y/Y ($1.41B raised in listing this year vs. $1.26B for the same period last year).
  • Orange's Africa/Middle East unit posted €1.67B in adjusted EBITDA last year.
