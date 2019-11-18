Orange begins plans for Africa/Middle East IPO
Nov. 18, 2019 3:00 PM ETOrange S.A. (ORAN)ORANBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- French phone giant Orange (ORAN -1.1%) is beginning preparations for an initial public offering of its Africa/Middle East business, Bloomberg reports.
- That listing could come in Paris or London, according to the report.
- It's lightly floated the idea of listing its African assets for years. The news comes amid an uptick in French IPO activity Y/Y ($1.41B raised in listing this year vs. $1.26B for the same period last year).
- Orange's Africa/Middle East unit posted €1.67B in adjusted EBITDA last year.