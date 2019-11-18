PG&E loses half of financial backing for bankruptcy plan

PG&E (PCG -4.9% ) says it now has $7.4B in commitments from investors willing to help finance its restructuring plan, about half of what it had last month.

PG&E replaced its previous agreements with new ones over the weekend and is planning to raise another $4.6B by Dec. 6, the utility says in a new SEC filing.

Several of PG&E's previous backers are missing from the new list, including multiple Fidelity funds, Soros Fund Management and the D.E. Shaw Galvanic Portfolio; PG&E had more than 100 commitments last month but now has just over 20.

PG&E says it believes it remains on track in securing a restructuring plan confirmed before a June 30, 2020, deadline set by California lawmakers, but Bloomberg says the disclosure could signal the company is struggling to line up financing as it works to emerge from bankruptcy.