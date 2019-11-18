Banks will need more capital buffers in a downturn, Rosengren says

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren says U.S. banks will need additional capital buffers and more support from fiscal policy in a downturn because of the recent interest rate cuts.

"We don't have much room," Rosengren said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Currently, the economy is "in a good place," he said.

Also, he adds that he's not in favor of negative rates, especially in the U.S, as they would be disruptive.

via Bloomberg.

